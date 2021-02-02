Bishop Denis Nulty named Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Ossory

Bishop Denis Nulty is taking over Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Ossory until a new Bishop is appointed.

He’s also continuing in his role as Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin.

Former Bishop of Ossory Dermot Farrell was installed as Archbishop of Dublin earlier today.

An evening prayer on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord will be streamed from St Mary’s Cathedral, led by Bishop Denis Nulty from 7pm tonight (Tuesday).