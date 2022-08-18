Bishop Nulty not backing calls for women to be made priests but says they need to listen to opinions expressed

Bishop Denis Nulty is not backing calls for women to be made priests but says the Catholic Church needs to listen to the opinion expressed in a new document published this week.

The call is contained in the National Synthesis which also found that practicing Irish Catholics want to see a change in attitudes to members of the LGBTQI+ community.

The Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, and apostolic administrator of the diocese of Ossory, Denis Nulty was speaking on The Way it is last evening.

He was asked by Sue Nunn if women could ever be equal in the church if they are not allowed to become priests:

“I think we have to reflect on all things and that’s what the universal synod is about,” said Bishop Nulty.

“It’s also about letting the spirit speak at this time and what the spirit is saying to our church at this time, and that is going to be so important”.

“We’ve got to listen to the spirit and see where that is coming, and this is the first step,” he added.

