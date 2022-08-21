Former Bishop of Ossory Séamus Freeman dies aged 78

Former Bishop of Ossory Séamus Freeman has died at the age of 78.

He died peacefully surrounded by his family in Dublin

Callan man Freeman was Bishop of Ossory from 2007 until his retirement in 2016 due to ill-health and was also a world leader of the Pallotine Order.

Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin, and Apostolic Administrator of Ossory, Denis Nulty is amoung the many paying tribute.