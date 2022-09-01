Emergency services preparing for Blue Light Parade in Kilkenny on Saturday

The work of emergency and essential services are to be celebrated in Kilkenny City this weekend

A Blue Light Parade will take place from 2pm on Saturday as part of National Services Day.

It’ll be followed by a static display in the grounds of Kilkenny Castle.

Local paramedic supervisor David Mythen says ”a wide array of frontline services will take part from ambulance to fire services, Gardai to mountain rescue, the army to the voluntaries (groups), sub-aqua to civil defence.”

We’re going to have a parade down through the town, where we’re going to convene then in the grounds of Kilkenny Castle and we’ll have a ‘show and tell’ or a display on there for members of the public,” he told KCLR Live.