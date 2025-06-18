A body’s been found in the search for a missing teenager in County Carlow.

The 17-year-old, who KCLR News understands had been living in Carlow town, had been swimming with two friends in the River Barrow at the Cloghristick, Milford swimming spot, when they got into difficulty and went under water just before 6:30pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency services were called with gardaí, paramedics and fire personnel attending to help with a search.

Just after 11:30pm last night, the individual was found deceased.

The death is being treated as a tragic incident.