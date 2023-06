The body recovered from the River Barrow this week has been formally identified as John Coakley.

The 40-year-old went missing from Carlow town on the 16th of April.

He was last seen acting erratically in the Kennedy Avenue area in the early hours of the morning.

His disappearance sparked a massive operation with the army being called in to help search local rivers in the following weeks.

His remains were discovered on Monday afternoon in Leighlinbridge.