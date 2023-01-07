Boil water notice continues to affect over 3,000 Irish Water customers in North Kilkenny

More than 3,000 homes and businesses in North Kilkenny will have to keep boiling their water for at least another weekend.

People in the Clogh, Castlecomer, Moneenroe, and Crettyard areas have been without safe drinking water since the week before Christmas.

Irish Water have confirmed that their Boil Water Notice is still in effect for the 3,300 customers on the Clogh-Castlecomer Public Water Supply.

In response to a request for an update from KCLR News, they says it’s due to increased turbidity that still affecting the treatment processes at the plant

Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann and Kilkenny County Council are working to rectify the issues but it’s likely to be in place until sometime next week at the earliest.

Three consecutive clear tests are needed before the HSE will agree to lift the notice.