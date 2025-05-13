Books of condolence have opened at key Garda stations in Carlow and Kilkenny for those that wish to pay their respects to Garda Kevin Flatley.

The 49-year-old, father of two was killed when he was hit by a motorbike while carrying out speed checks on the R132 near Lainstown in Dublin on Sunday.

A number of stations in each county are hosting books of condolence – including Kilkenny city, Thomastown while he’s being remembered too in Carlow where members of his family had lived.

Last night, a memorial service took place at Dublin Castle in memory of him.