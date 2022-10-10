Books of Condolence for the people of Creeslough to open locally while from this morning you can also donate at post offices in Carlow and Kilkenny

The country’s rallying to support those affected by the tragedy in Creeslough.

Ten people lost their lives following the explosion at the Co Donegal petrol station last Friday, with the first of the funerals to take place tomorrow when Martin McGill who was 49 will be laid to rest.

48-year-old James O’Flaherty’s funeral will take place on Wednesday while the funeral arrangements of the other victims are yet to be announced.

While one man continues to fight for his life today at St James’ Hospital in Dublin.

From this morning you can donate at Post Offices in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country to help provide practical support and services.

Books of condolence will open from 11am at Carlow County Council at at Kilkenny City Hall from 10am today.

Chair of Kilkenny County Council Pat Fitzpatrick says “We’re reeling from the after effects of it and the shock that’s I suppose going right across our county and our country, it’s a huge tragedy, and we’re here in Kilkenny here we’re feeling it and feeling for the people of Donegal and the people who have lost their lives, also for the services that rushed to the scene, the emergency services, the local people and all the work that has been done locally and I contacted the Chairman of Donegal County Council Liam Blaney and indeed the Chairman of the Municipal District Anthony Molloy and I spoke with them and just offered the sympathy and the condolence of the people of Kilkenny city and county”.