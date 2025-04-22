Books of Condolence have been opened at St. Mary’s Cathedrals in both Carlow and Kilkenny following the death of Pope Francis.

The Pontiff passed away yesterday at the age of 88, prompting mourning across the world. He had served as head of the Catholic Church since 2013 and was widely recognised for his message of compassion, humility, and social justice.

Local parishes are inviting members of the public to visit the cathedrals throughout the week to pay their respects and leave personal messages of sympathy.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was the first pope from the Americas and the first Jesuit to hold the office. His passing marks the end of a deeply influential papacy that touched millions of lives around the globe.