Break-in at Carlow’s old sugar factory premises under investigation

A break-in at the old sugar factory premises in Carlow is being investigated by GardaĆ­.

It’s one of two burglaries that took place on Friday morning in Carlow Town.

That one happened sometime between 8 and 8.30 in the morning when the door at the weighing station was forced open and a generator was stolen.

A short time later, at around 11 o’clock, a house on the Killeshin Road was broken into through a side window.

Cash and jewellery was stolen.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact Carlow GardaĆ­.