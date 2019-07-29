Break-in at Carlow’s old sugar factory premises under investigation

A break-in at the old sugar factory premises in Carlow is being investigated by Gardaí.

It’s one of two burglaries that took place on Friday morning in Carlow Town.

That one happened sometime between 8 and 8.30 in the morning when the door at the weighing station was forced open and a generator was stolen.

A short time later, at around 11 o’clock, a house on the Killeshin Road was broken into through a side window.

Cash and jewellery was stolen.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact Carlow Gardaí.