BREAKING: Water to be restored across Kilkenny by 5pm

Residents across Kilkenny city and Freshford will have their water restored earlier than expected.

The supply’s been disrupted since last night while Irish Water carried out watermain improvement works.

The works are now complete, contractors have been working since midnight on installing a new valve in the watermains at Talbotsinch, but the works are now complete.

Richard O’Headhra, Regional Communications Lead with Irish Water, says full water supply and pressure is now expected to be restored by 5pm today (Saturday).

In the meantime, any locals in need of water are being directed to tankers stationed across the city and Freshford- read more about that here.