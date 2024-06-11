Brian’s Not Here To Judge You.

In our Brian’s Not Here to Judge You series, we’re meeting members of the diverse communities across Kilkenny and Carlow, and platforming stories of inclusivity and community engagement.

This week, Brian caught up with Kian Carroll. Kian tells him about his former drug addiction and how he now helps others who are struggling with the same battle.

If you are in need of support, you can check out our helpline page here.

This series is funded through Coimisiún na Meán Sound & Vision Fund.