Brian’s Not Here To Judge You.

In our Brian’s Not Here to Judge You series, we’re meeting members of the diverse communities across Kilkenny and Carlow, and platforming stories of inclusivity and community engagement.

Brian was out at the Men’s Shed in Thomastown. He had a cuppa and chatted with Peter Hynes (founding member of the group which was founded in 2017) and several other members of the group.

This series is funded through Coimisiún na Meán Sound & Vision Fund.