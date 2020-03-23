Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces three week lockdown in the UK

The British Prime Minister has announced a three week lockdown in the UK as part of tough new measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.

In an address to the nation this evening, he said shops selling non-essential goods were to close while people were only allowed go outside for a small number of reasons, like shopping for necessities and one form of exercise a day.

Police were given the powers to issue fines to anyone not following the rules, and to break up gatherings of over two people (excluding those you live with).

The measures will be reviewed in three weeks time and may be relaxed on review.

Northern Ireland

In the North, a third person who had tested positive for Covid-19 has died – bringing the UK-wide figure to 336.

Boris Johnson says it was now vital that people stop socialising and people should only be shopping for essentials like food and medicine.