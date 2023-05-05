Bruce Springsteen set to kick off Dublin gigs tonight as Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly says temperatures are looking good

Bruce Springsteen’s kicking off his run at RDS in Dublin tonight.

Thousands of fans will descend the venue to see the 73-year-old take to the stage at 7pm for three hours.

The Boss has performed there many times before and of course also in Kilkenny at UPMC Nowlan Park across two nights in 2013.

For those heading to tonight’s gig, Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says there’s a small chance of a shower.

But he adds “Temperatures staying, even after dark, up to 13 or 14 degrees so not too cool an evening” so it should help enhance the concert experience.