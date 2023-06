Games consoles, cash and an expensive watch stolen in Carlow as burglars hit two Kildavin homes on Wednesday

Two homes in Kildavin we burgled around the same time on Wednesday.

Thieves broke into a house in Raheen sometime Between 9am and 1.30pm by forcing open a window at the back.

They stole a Rado brown watch with a ceramic strap.

A sum of cash, a blue and orange Nintendo Switch, and an X-Box were taken from a second house in Cowsgrove in the same time frame.

This time they got in through an upstairs window that had been left open.

Carlow GardaĆ­ are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact the station in Tullow.