In a long-awaited move, Cabinet approval was granted yesterday for the introduction of 24/7 cardiac care at University Hospital Waterford (UHW), a decision that will significantly enhance healthcare services in the southeast of Ireland.

Former TD Matt Shanahan, who campaigned extensively during his time in the Dáil for this crucial service, welcomed the approval. Mr. Shanahan, a long-time advocate for better healthcare in the region, highlighted that this move addresses the needs of the over 600,000 people served by UHW, including those in Waterford, Kilkenny, Wexford, and Tipperary.

Over €600,000 in funding has been allocated to expand the workforce within the cardiovascular department at UHW, a critical step toward ensuring the facility can operate on a 24/7 basis. This funding will support the recruitment of additional staff and the necessary infrastructure to deliver continuous care to heart attack patients and others requiring emergency cardiac treatment.

Speaking to KCLR News, Matt Shanahan emphasised the importance of swift treatment for cardiac patients. “This service is vital for getting timely treatment to those in need, which can be the difference between life and death,” Shanahan said. He added that the approval marks a significant milestone in the ongoing fight for better healthcare in the southeast.

The announcement is seen as a major step forward for the region, which has long been under-served in terms of emergency cardiac care. While the approval is a victory for the southeast, Shanahan and other local advocates have stressed that it will still take time to fully implement the service, with recruitment and training expected to take 12 to 18 months.