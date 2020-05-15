Call-centre workers in Kilkenny were told on Skype that their jobs are gone

Seventy eight local workers at Bank of Ireland are being let go.

The staff at the banking 365 call-centre in Kilkenny are being let go over the next six months when their temporary contracts finish.

The local workers were informed via a Skype call yesterday.

In a statement to KCLR the bank admits that many of these workers would have expected to be transferred to permanent contracts.

But, it says that due to the coronavirus crisis, the number of vacancies that would normally have opened up have not materialised this year, so they had no option but to let them go.

Another twenty three staff are being let go at their site in Tallaght in Dublin.