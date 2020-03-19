Call for blood donors on Carlow-Kilkenny border

A call is going out to blood donors in the Graignamanagh area today(Thursday).

There’s a clinic in Abbey Hall from 4.30 to 8pm.

The Irish Blood Transfusion service says it is adhering to the covid-19 public health guidelines as instructed by the HSE so if you are healthy and well they would like you to make a special effort to come along today.

There are restrictions in place regarding travel so you should ask if that applies to you.