Callan has been named Kilkenny’s Energy Town

In a competition unique to Kilkenny, Callan has been named the counties Energy Town.

The title comes with a prize fund of one hundred thousand euro plus other supports that will come from the joint initiative by Kilkenny Leader and the three counties energy agency.

Thomastown, Graignamanagh and Castlecomer were also vying for the title.

Speaking to KCLR, Nevin Cody from the winning group in Callan says that they hope to better the future by educating communities and getting schools involved in energy projects.