Calls for Bishop of Ossory to address comments made by priest at Kilkenny mass

There’s a call now on the Bishop of Ossory to address comments made about gay people by a priest at mass in the Friary in Kilkenny last weekend.

The Capuchin Order has already issued a statement saying it deeply regrets the unfortunate comments made about homosexuality in a homily delivered by Br Tom Forde.

But Colm O’Gorman of Amnesty International says the Bishop now needs to address the comments and said it was up to the Gardaí to investigate if the comments constituted hate speech.

A Garda spokesperson has told KCLR news that no formal complaint has been made to the Gardaí in relation to the matter.