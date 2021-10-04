Calls for conservatory at Kelvin Grove in Carlow to be preserved

There are calls for the conservatory at Kelvin Grove in Carlow to be preserved.

The now derelict site on the Athy Road was once an annex of Carlow’s Mental Hospital.

It’s now planned that the Holy Angels Day Care will set up a resource centre there.

The conservatory there was designed by renowned 19th century Irish Glasshouse Designer Richard Turner who’s also credited for the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin.

Larry O’Toole is the manager of St Patrick’s College gardens and grounds and his father was the Gardener at Kelvin Grove at one time.

He was joined by photographer Keith Dowling – hear their conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live here: