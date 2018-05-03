Calls for Minister to intervene and get Carlow school building projects finished

The Education Minister is to be asked to step in and find a solution to the situation that’s left two local school buildings unfinished, and local contractors unpaid.

Carlow Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says she will be addressing Richard Bruton directly about the issues this morning when he appears before the Seanad.

It’s been more than three months now since the construction company responsible for Tyndall College and Carlow Institute of Further Education collapsed.

A meeting of the contractors was held this week with local representatives and Senator Murnane O’Connor says it’s time the Minister took action