A calm and compassionate approach to discussions around refugee accommodation is being sought by one local representative.

Kilkenny County Council’s monthly meeting earlier this week heard how buildings in Kilkenny, Ballyragget and Freshford have been ruled out as accommodation providers for those under International Protection in response to concerns raised by some in each area.

But Labour’s Sean Ó hArgáin’s warning against fear-mongering, saying many existing centres are working well, with residents actively contributing to local communities.

He told KCLR News; “We all have examples of people who have been abused, who’ve been shouted at, who’ve been name-called and who’ve been threatened quite simply by virtue of the fact that they have come to work and live in our communities in Ireland and without them, frankly, our health system, our education system and many other parts of our society would not be able to function; our hospitality sector in Kilkenny and our tourism industry is hugely reliant on people, in an era when we have full employment, is hugely reliant on people who are willing to come from other countries and very often do jobs Irish people are not prepared to do”.