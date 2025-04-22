A site in Kilkenny that had been under consideration to house people seeking international protection will not be used for that purpose, it has been confirmed.

An offer of accommodation had been made to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth in relation to the former St. Patrick’s Centre on the Kells Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Department has since told KCLR News that the site is no longer being considered for use under the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS).

No further details have been provided on why the proposal was not progressed, but the Department continues to assess suitable locations across the country as part of its efforts to meet accommodation needs for those seeking refuge in Ireland.