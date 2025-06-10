A full crew in studio for this week’s episode.

Martin spoke to freelance journalist Darragh Ó Conchúir who writes and covers games for the Camogie Association about last weekends results and also about the future of the senior championship with so many one sided games over the last few years including last weekend.

We take a look back at Kilkenny’s five point victory over Dublin in Parnell Park over the weekend which got their All-Ireland campaign back on track after the defeat to Waterford the previous week.