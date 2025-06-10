A full crew in studio for this week’s episode.
Martin spoke with Kilkenny players Aoife Prendergast and captain Katie Power as well as Kilkenny manager Tommy Shefflin after the game and you can hear what they had to say.
With a break at senior level this weekend Áine looks ahead to Carlow’s next game against Kildare at Hawkfield centre of excellence.
