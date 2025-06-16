Just Martin and Lillian in studio this week.

Kilkenny have an important game tis weekend as they play Galway in their last game of the group stages in the GlenDimplex Senior Camogie Championship. We chat to Selector/Coach James Meagher on Kilkenny’s chances.

We hear from Carlow’s Michael Mangan (Manager) and Michelle Nolan (Player) after their victory against Kildare last weekend.

We take a look ahead to this weekends games across the Camogie divisions and Lillian has some details of upcoming events in the County.