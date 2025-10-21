Martin is joined in studio by a very giddy Paula Murphy and Lillian Holohan.

We look back at how Dicksboro won back their senior title as they defeated Piltown. We get reaction from players and management after the final whistle.

Danesfort had a great weekend as they claimed the intermediate camogie final on Saturday and intermediate hurling final on Sunday. We also hear from players and management after their victory.

Our young reporter Ella Mai Drennan also had a report for us from St. Annes minor camogie final victory over Emeralds at the weekend.

