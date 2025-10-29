Martin is joined in studio this week by Lillian.

We look ahead to newly crowned champions Dicksboro as they go in search of a second leinster title with a semi-final against Birr of Offaly this weekend. We hear from their manager Donal Carroll.

Carlow Senior Champions Mt. Leinster Rangers are still on a high after winning their first ever county title, they will be in new territoy this weekend as they host Bunclody in the quarter-final of the AIB Club Championship. We hear from Shea Hayes who is part of the management team.

Danesfort are still celebrating on the double as both Camogie and Hurlers won their respective intermediate crowns on the same weekend. The camogie women will travel to take on Meath champions Na Fianna this Sunday. We hear from their manager Mike Wall.

