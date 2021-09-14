Cameras needed to monitor activity at Kilkenny skatepark

It looks like CCTV could be installed at Kilkenny’s skate park.

It’s after a number of recent incidents of antisocial behaviour – though it’s widely believed those availing of the facilities there are not involved.

Yesterday a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee heard of a rise in such activity and a call for cameras to help in deterring such incidents.

Superintendent Derek Hughes told the meeting that their plan is for one to provide full coverage of the skatepark.

That’s something Mayor Andrew McGuinness says needs to be implemented as quickly as possible:

“I just want to stress that we really need this CCTV unit as soon as possible because I have seen a number of incidents at the skateboard park and we want to nip it in the bud and make sure it doesn’t happen again”.