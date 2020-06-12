Candles to be lit this morning to mark response of communities in Carlow and Kilkenny to Covid-19

Family resource Centres across Carlow and Kilkenny will mark the community response to Covid -19 this morning.

Around the country, centres have been inundated with requests for assistance throughout the crisis .

Many of the workers say they had to find new ways to help people out.

This morning at 11am each of the Family Resource Centres locally will light candles.

Manager of Bagenalstown FRC Anne Shortall says they want to remember those who have lost their lives to Covid-19 but also those who have survived the virus or people who have been stressed by the lockdown.