CAO application deadline is this evening

Students are being urged to get their CAO application in early, ahead of today’s deadline.

The deadline for applying to undergraduate courses in colleges is a quarter past 5 this evening.

CAO spokesperson Eileen Keleghan outlines what students need to do, saying “Obtaining your application number is really straight-forward; applicants need their personal details, they need to tick a box to let us know how they’d like their application to be assessed, create a password and make a payment and, all going well there, your application number will appear on screen, so that step is really straight-forward”.

While Secondary School Guidance Counsellor, Donnchadh O’Mahoney says students should put their preferred courses at the top of the CAO list, noting “Genuine order of preference is really important when it comes to first round and second round offers so if you put your dream course on the top you’re more than likely to be offered that if you meet the minimum entry requirements, you can’t change around so you can’t get courses that are lower on your list, you can go higher on your list but never lower on your CAO list”.