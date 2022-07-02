Capacity crowds expected at Horizon Irish Open in Mount Juliet today

Crowds are expected to be at capacity in Mount Juliet as the weekend action kicks off this morning in the Horizan Irish Open.

There is a free public bus service available from Stoneyford and Thomastown for fans as well as a bus going regularly from Kilkenny Castle throughout the day.

No-one’s allow up to the estate itself.

Local Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe says he’s not expecting any traffic delays if everyone follows the signs and instructions:

“Very well organised there’s an extensive traffic plan put in place by the Thomastown Gardai. We hope that there will be no delays as we have ample amount of staff, stewards and gardai to get people into the car parks and to get them out after the event.”

“A lot of people for this golf event will leave early in the morning and will arrive early in the morning but we don’t envisage any delays if our traffic plan goes according to plan and it should and we have everything in place and people follow the signage and use the park and ride, I don’t think there will be any delays.”