A car is believed to have been damaged by stone throwers in Kilkenny.

The vehicle was moving through an estate on the outskirts of the city when it was struck just after 7pm last Sunday.

Garda Andy Neill told KCLR News; “A woman driving her grey Mercedes had stones thrown at it by a group of young males in the Parcnagowan estate, a dent was made by one of the stones which no doubt will be very expensive to repair, it is possible that someone may have spotted this group and if so could they please contact Kilkenny Garda Station at 056 777 5000 with any information that they might have”.

He also says Gardaí should be contacted in such cases, noting; “Absolutely, I mean criminal damage is a severe offence but also anti social behaviour yes and indeed should be reported”.

And adds “It does come back to another thing, to parental or guardian responsibility; where are your kids in the evening, long summer evenings, do you know their friends, do you know who they’re out with? Because behaviours like this that go unchecked, it has I think been proved again and again do lead to an escalation in behaviours that are worse and more serious”.