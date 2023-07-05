Car destroyed after being set on fire in Tullow

A car was completely destroyed after being set on fire in Tullow.

It had been parked up in a field beside Hawthorn Drive last week.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident or dashcam footage from the early hours of last Friday morning.

Garda Rob Rasmussen said it had been parked up for a while before being targetted:

“It was parked adjacent to the Hawthorn Drive area in Tullow. It happened on Friday 30th June at approximately 1.15 p.m. The injured party had parked their vehicle there since Monday 26th June as it had broken down but the car was set on fire and it was completely destroyed.”