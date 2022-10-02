Car seized in Kilkenny for having no valid certificate of road worthiness

Gardai in Kilkenny have seized a vehicle after they stopped a car without a valid NCT certificate.

The car was stopped after on Friday following reports of erratic driving.

They seized the car under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act they found the rear tyres well under the legal 1.6 mil tread depth making it a real danger to other road users.

Gardai say the driver is now liable for impound fees, a fine and penalty points will follow.