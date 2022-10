A car was badly damaged after it was set on fire in Carlow town in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The incident on the Pollerton Road was reported at 3.40AM.

The blaze was put out by the fire services but the car was heavily damaged.

GardaĆ­ are appealing for anyone in the Pollerton Road area between 3.30am and 4am to get in touch.

They’re also asking for anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage to contact the Station in Carlow.