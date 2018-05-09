Caravan worth thousands stolen from Goresbridge
The culprits discarded the number plates

A caravan worth 13 and a half thousand euro was stolen in Goresbridge in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The white single axel challenger was taken from the driveway of a home in Doninga sometime between 2am and 6.30am.

The number plates were discarded after it was taken.

Sergeant Paul Donohoe says the vehicle was secured but the culprits broke the lock off the hitch.

Gardaí are anxious to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle towing the caravan in the early hours of Tuesday around the Goresbridge, Paulstown area.

