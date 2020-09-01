Carlow among five counties being closely monitored by health officials

Five counties are being monitored closely by health officials after a rise in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

Dublin, Limerick, Tipperary, Carlow and Wexford have all recorded high incidence rates in that period.

It comes as restrictions placed in Kildare were lifted yesterday following more than three weeks of lockdown.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has asked people living in the five counties to take extra care following the public health guidelines noting “It’s not just Dublin, we’ve seen 98 cases in Limerick over the past fortnight, 41 cases in Carlow, 47 cases in Wexford, we just send the message out that there are a wide number of counties where we’re seeing significant substantial numbers of cases, that’s not to say we’re contemplating anything in those counties”.