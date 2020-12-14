Shop Carlow Kilkenny
Carlow and Kilkenny among nine counties to be hit by gusts of up to 100km an hour

Met Eireann's issued the status yellow wind warning

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 14/12/2020

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for tomorrow in nine countries across the south of the country.

Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h gusts of up to 100 km/h will be possible in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

The alert will run from 9pm tomorrow until 9am on Wednesday morning.

