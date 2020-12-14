Carlow and Kilkenny among nine counties to be hit by gusts of up to 100km an hour

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for tomorrow in nine countries across the south of the country.

Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h gusts of up to 100 km/h will be possible in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

The alert will run from 9pm tomorrow until 9am on Wednesday morning.