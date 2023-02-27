Carlow and Kilkenny based Ukrainians thank those who’ve supported them in Ireland
Friday marked the anniversary of the Russian invasion
Locally based Ukrainians have been thanking those who’ve given them support since they arrived in Ireland.
Friday marked the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a number of gatherings took place across our two counties.
One was in Carlow town while up to 50 people on the Kilkenny Road, close to the SETU campus, held high a banner thanking the people of the county for the support they’d shown.
In Kilkenny city, about 150 Ukrainians got together for a lap of the Kilkenny Castle courtyard and short speeches on The Parade.
Ukrainians who’ve settled in #Kilkenny say “thank you Ireland” during gathering to mark their life changing anniversary. More on @kclr96fm pic.twitter.com/M7RDASsdLO
— Edwina Grace/Éadaoin de Grás (@edwinagrace) February 24, 2023
In the lead-up, KCLR News Reporter Edwina Grace spoke to some locally based Ukrainians to hear their memories of 24th February 2022 and how their lives have changed since – hear some of those here:
And the rest are here: