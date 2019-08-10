Carlow and Kilkenny beef farmers suspend protests at meat factories as breakthrough reached

For the first time in almost two weeks, local farmers have stopped their pickets outside meat factories.

Thousands of farmers in the Beef Plan Movement had been picketing outside meat factories for 12 days, in a dispute over prices.

Meat Industry Ireland was threatening to take legal action to prevent further damage to the factories – 14 of which have closed.

Last night, both sides agreed to suspend their protests and legal actions immediately.

The two sides will come together on Monday to start negotiations.