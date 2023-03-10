Carlow and Kilkenny businesses shortlisted for Good Food Awards

Carlow and Kilkenny are well represented among the finalists for this years Good Food Awards.

Fennellys of Callan are one of the contenders for Cafe of the Year.

Coppenagh House Farm in Carlow makes the shortlist in two categories – Excellence in Food Tourism and Meat producer of the Year.

Carlow’s Village Dairy makes the list for Dairy producer of the year and O’Shea’s Farms in South Kilkenny is among those in the running for the Sustainability Award.

The winners will be revealed at the K Club on April 17th.

The public also has the opportunity to cast their votes for their favourite places across the island of Ireland in the Food Lovers Choice Award.

The shortlist will be drawn from the finalists in all other categories.

Online voting will remain open until Monday 20th March.

FULL 2023 GOOD FOOD IRELAND® AWARDS FINALISTS

Hotel Of The Year

Grand Central Hotel Belfast

Hayfield Manor, Cork

Celtic Ross Hotel, Cork

Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel, Dublin

The Merrion, Dublin

The Europe Hotel & Resort, Kerry

The K Club, Kildare

The Dunraven Adare, Limerick

Culinary Haven Of The Year

The Bushmills Inn, Co Antrim

Killeavy Castle Estate, Armagh

Ballymaloe House Hotel, Cork

BrookLodge & Macreddin Village, Wicklow

Killeen House Hotel & Rozzers Restaurant, Kerry

Cashel House Hotel, Galway

Rathmullan House, Donegal

Ghan House, Louth

Restaurant Of The Year

Fish City, Antrim

An Port Mor, Mayo

Prime 74, Tipperary

The Lemon Tree Restaurant, Donegal

Potager Restaurant, Dublin

Woodruff Restaurant, Dublin

Aniar, Galway

Fishy Fishy, Cork

Hugo’s, Dublin

Pub Of The Year

The King’s Head, Galway

The Glyde Inn, Louth

The Tavern Bar & Restaurant, Mayo

Harte’s of Kildare, Kildare

Mikey Ryan’s Bar & Kitchen, Tipperary

The Lifeboat Inn, Cork

The Oarsman, Leitrim

Rusty Mackerel, Donegal

Café Of The Year

Sweet n Green, Clare

Kelly’s Kitchen Café, Newport

Farmhouse Café & Bakery, Dublin

GROW HQ, Waterford

Fennelly’s of Callan, Kilkenny

The Hungry Bear Café, Wexford

Barrons Bakery & Coffee House, Waterford

Kelly’s Café, Wexford

Shop Of The Year

The Roughty Foodie, Cork

Country Choice, Tipperary

Buddy’s Farmers Market, Dublin

Brogan’s Butchers, Meath

Cavistons Seafood Restaurant & Food Emporium, Dublin

Leaf & Larder Delicatessen & Bakery, Kerry

Firecastle, Kildare

Food Truck Of The Year

The Garden Cafe Truck at Ballymaloe Cookery School, Cork

CRAFT West Cork at The Celtic Ross Hotel, Cork

Koha Street Kitchen, Sligo

SEABISCUIT at The Strand Cahore, Wexford

Sustainability Award

GROW HQ, Waterford

BrookLodge & Macreddin Village, Wicklow

Connemara Smokehouse, Galway

Oriel Sea Salt, Louth

Fish City, Antrim

Atlantis of Kilmore Quay, Wexford

O’ Shea Farms, Kilkenny

Excellence In Food Tourism Award

Long Meadow Cider, Armagh

Burren Smokehouse & Visitor Centre, Clare

Ballymaloe Cookery School Organic Farm & Gardens, Cork

Wilde Irish Chocolates, Clare

Vintage Tea Trips, Dublin

The Glyde Inn, Louth

Coppenagh House Farm, Carlow

Producer Of The Year – Fruit & Vegetables

“Garryhinch Wood Exotic Mushrooms”, Offaly

The Apple Farm, Tipperary

O’Shea Farms, Waterford

Kearns Fruit Farm, Wexford

Producer Of The Year – Meat

Coppenagh House Farm, Carlow

Market House Ennistymon, Clare

Calvey’s Achill Mountain Lamb, Mayo

Jane Russell’s Original Irish Sausages, Kildare

Kelly’s of Newport, Mayo

Donabate Dexter, Dublin

Producer Of The Year – Fish & Seafood

Burren Smokehouse, Clare

Ummera Smoked Products, Cork

“K’O’Connell Fish Merchants “, Cork

Realt na Mara Shellfish, Kerry

Atlantis of Kilmore Quay, Wexford

Producer Of The Year – Bakery & Chocolate

Koko Kinsale, Cork

Praline, Cork

Jinny’s Bakery & Tea Rooms, Leitrim

Walshe’s Bakehouse, Waterford

Ditty’s Bakery, Derry

Producer Of The Year – Drinks

Armagh Cider Company, Armagh

Jackford Irish Gin, Wexford

Western Herd Brewing Company, Clare

Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur, Cork

Dew Drop Inn & Brewhouse, Kildare

Producer Of The Year – Dairy

Glastry Farm Ice Cream, Down

The Village Dairy, Carlow

Freezin Friesian, Waterford

Killowen Farm, Wexford

Boyne Valley Farmhouse Cheese, Meath

Producer Of The Year – Jams & Savoury

Wexford Home Preserves, Wexford

Leahy Beekeeping, Galway

Achill Island Sea Salt, Mayo

Wild Irish Foragers & Preservers, Offaly

Harnett’s Oils, Down

Keogh’s Crisps, Dublin

Producer of the Year

Supreme Award

Outstanding Contribution to Food Production

Outstanding Contribution to Irish Food and Drink Internationally

Lifetime Achievement Award