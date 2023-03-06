Carlow and Kilkenny expand International Women’s Day festivities with events falling between Tuesday and Saturday

International Women’s Day is on the way and there are a number of events set to roll out locally.

The annual 8th March festivities are typically well attended at points across the globe and this year they spill over either side of the main day in Carlow and Kilkenny.

On Tuesday (7th March) Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre hosts a special, early gathering:

International Women’s Day

On Wednesday, SETU Carlow will be emphasising this year’s theme ‘DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’.

There, local TDs Jennifer Murnane O’Connor (FF) and Kathleen Funchion (SF) will speak about their efforts to expose and tackle the online abuse experienced by women in the public domain. Law lecturer at SETU’s Wexford and Carlow campuses Aisling Hennessy will present the emergent legislation and legal protections aimed at tackling various forms of cyberviolence, from sextortion to cyber-harassment, doxing to trolling. Chris Staff of the Department of Computing will discuss practical ways to maximise online safety and ways to safeguard the integrity of your digital identity and Padraig O’ Neill of SETU partner organisation UNUM will discuss women in the FinTech sector, and the company’s success in scoring 97% in diversity and inclusion.

KCLR Live (10am to 12noon) will broadcast from Carlow Development’s celebration at their new women’s centre in Carlow town where there’s an array of music, food, and entertainment including a wishing tree.

In Kilkenny city, events begin at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre from 11am:

Volunteers

Carlow Volunteer Centre is waiting to host its activities on Thursday:

Concert

And wrapping it all up is a special concert from X Factor Romania finalist, Tullow’s Stefan J Doyle, at Rothe House in Kilkenny on Saturday (11th March).

Check for available tickets via EventBrite