Carlow and Kilkenny are both included in the lineup for an exciting arts programme that’s set to roll out from June 10 to 20.

Arts Council initiative Brightening Air will see a series of events across the country on rivers, in gardens, quaysides and other venues, including two locally.

Produced by Schweppe Curtis Nunn, its Naoise Nunn, who’s from Kilkenny, revealed what we can expect here, telling KCLR News “One at the former Braun factory in Carlow which is a big exhibition put together by Carlow Arts Fesitval and Visual art gallery and then another really exciting exhibition in the Evans Home, Butler Gallery which is a Butler Gallery and Kilkenny Arts Festival exhibition of the work of Richard Mosse, a Kilkenny native”.

