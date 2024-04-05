Poor visibility and quite a bit of surface water.

That’s what many in Carlow and Kilkenny are experiencing as they take to local roads this morning.

Rain’s lashed both counties overnight and it appears more’s on the way as Storm Kathleen’s set to land tomorrow (Saturday).

Status orange wind warnings are due to run in Cork, Kerry, Mayo and Galway from 7am until 5pm, while there will be a similar yellow alert for the rest of the country.

Met Eireann says there’s a high chance of fallen trees due to already saturated soils.

Yesterday we heard how the recent rainfall is one factor in the potential rise of vegetables and dairy on our shelves.

Already, the weather’s having an impact on events – today’s race meet in Wexford’s off as the track there’s waterlogged while tomorrow morning’s Big Breakfast at Callan United’s been postponed, as they’ve announced online.