We’re facing higher prices in the shops for veg and dairy products, because of the rain.

Last month saw a steep increase in rainfall, with some counties seeing downpours on 29 of the 31 days in March.

It means some farmers can’t get crops into the ground while others in the dairy sector are having to give their animals feed instead of grass.

Food economist Ciaran Fitzgerald says the customer will be left to pick up the tab.

Mooncoin based grower Eddie Doyle though has been telling KCLR News that it’s not just the impact of the weather with other factors playing a part – hear his conversation with our Edwina Grace here;