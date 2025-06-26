ADVERTISEMENT

The Local Enterprise Offices of Carlow and Kilkenny have teamed up for a new vlog which aims to inspire entrepreneurial success across the two counties.

Their ‘Spark Series’ will offer valuable insights, practical tips and inspiring stories from some of the region’s most successful business leaders, including cofounder of Halocare and former Netwatch executive David Walsh, Rachel Doyle of Arboretum and Mags Kirwan from Goatsbridge Trout Farm.

The vlog covers a broad range of topics including innovation, marketing, funding opportunities, and leadership—all tailored to the needs of small and medium enterprises in the region.

An episode will be launched on Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday for the rest of the year, hosted by KCLR’s John Purcell.

Mr Purcell says; “I’m delighted to be working alongside the Local Enterprise Offices and this inspiring group of entrepreneurs. Together, we’re capturing the energy and innovation that drive our local economy forward, engaging the next generation of business leaders.”

Séamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development, Carlow County Council, added, “By showcasing the journeys and expertise of established entrepreneurs like David, Rachel, and Mags, we hope to spark new ideas and confidence among those starting or scaling their businesses. This initiative reinforces our commitment to accessible learning and peer support.”

Catherine Hennessey, Senior Enterprise Development Officer, said, “Providing educational content tailored to the needs of entrepreneurs is key to supporting business development. The Spark Series delivers practical knowledge and motivation in a format that is easy to access and engage with, helping to build stronger, more resilient businesses across Carlow and Kilkenny.”

Cllr. Ken Murnane, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, highlighted the importance of community collaboration, saying, “Strong business communities thrive on sharing knowledge and networking. The Spark Series fosters these essential connections, helping entrepreneurs learn from each other and grow together.”