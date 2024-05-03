A number of government buildings will go purple this evening to mark Go Purple Day.

Today’s date is used to raise awareness of domestic abuse and the services available locally for victim-survivors. (Find details here).

Events have been rolling out locally as part of the campaign, including at the Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny and also at Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow.

The KCLR Daily is broadcasting from Carlow town and our Brian Redmond was joined by a number of representatives of An Garda Síochána;

Earlier in the week, the programme heard from a Garda Inspector and also a representative from Amber Womens Refuge with regard to plans for Kilkenny;